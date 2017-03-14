Beyoncé And Jay-Z Just Made Everyone Go ‘Ape Shit’ With A Surprise Joint Album

Getty Images

This is not a drill: Beyoncé and Jay-Z just dropped an entire joint album without any announcement or hype whatsoever. Because it's not like music's most powerful couple needs album promo anyway!

Everything Is Love abruptly hit Tidal on Saturday afternoon (July 16) under the name The Carters. The collaborative album spans nine songs, clocks in at just over 38 minutes, and features both Bey and Jay on every track. One of those cuts, "APESHIT," already has a full-length music video that's also available on Tidal. The cinematic vid was shot on location at The Lourve in Paris, and was teased by Beyoncé on Instagram.

Rumors about a Bey and Jay collaborative album have long swirled, and they escalated in March when the couple announced their joint stadium trek, On The Run II. The tour kicked off earlier this month in the U.K. and begins its North American leg on July 25. Looks like fans are going to have a lot of new music to get them hyped before then.

If you don't have a Tidal account — and somehow aren't succumbing to the pressure to subscribe — you can listen to 30-second previews of the new songs below. Happy listening!