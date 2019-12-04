(Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Allow Jay-Z To Reintroduce His Music To Spotify, His Name Is Hov!

It's Jay-Z's 50th birthday today (December 4), and the legendary rapper has given fans with Spotify accounts cause to celebrate with him. After a two-year absence, his music is finally back available on the streaming platform.

Spotify made the surprise announcement on Twitter to let fans know that they could find his full catalog — from 1996's Reasonable Doubt up through 2017's 4:44, as well as his 2011 Kanye West team-up Watch the Throne and his 2007 American Gangster soundtrack (and more) — on the service.

The announcement was a surprise, given that over the last two years, Spotify didn't have access to Jay-Z's music. His catalog was removed from Apple Music and Spotify at the same time in 2017 — Hov co-owns the main streaming competitor Tidal — but restored to Apple Music soon after. Now that it's back, it's time to relive the course of Jay-Z's 23-year career and celebrate the rapper's half a century on this planet. Cheers up to the illustrious lyricist on his cake day!

Check out Jay-Z's Spotify catalog in the link up above.