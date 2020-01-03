Justin Bieber's 'Yummy' New Song Is Here And It's Delicious: Listen

Def Jam

Rejoice, Beliebers: Justin Bieber's torturous solo musical drought has ended!

As promised, JB's new single "Yummy" arrived at the stroke of midnight on Friday (January 3), giving us the (delicious) first taste of his upcoming fifth studio album. The bouncy, trap-inspired song is pure R&Bieber, with the 25-year-old singing to a "bonafide stallion" who makes his "toes curl" — and who sounds a lot like his wife, Hailey Bieber. "I'm elated that you are my lady," he croons. "Yeah, you got that yummy yum / That yummy yum, that yummy yummy."

The new song arrived alongside a pink-soaked lyric video, but we don't have to wait long until Bieber comes through with the official visual — it premieres on Saturday.

Bieber first announced "Yummy" on Christmas Eve with a trailer that laid out his already-packed 2020 schedule. Along with his first album since 2015's Purpose, this year will also give us a North American tour kicking off on May 14, as well as a YouTube docuseries coming later this month. Titled Justin Bieber: Seasons, it will chronicle the topsy-turvy road to Bieber's hotly anticipated comeback. Beliebers, we're eatin' this year!