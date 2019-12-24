YouTube/Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's New Song 'Yummy' Will Be Out Just In Time To Kick Off 2020

Justin Bieber's brief musical break is almost over.

The Biebs — or DaBieby, or whatever cool name you want to call him — has released a new trailer that confirms that he's going to have one hell of year in 2020. He's dropping a new single, "Yummy," on January 3. He's heading across North America on a tour in the summer. A currently unnamed album is set to drop sometime then as well. And finally, Bieber is getting his own docu-series. This is the perfect news to get during the holidays. What a Merry Christmas.

Bieber's epic new trailer shows the singer in a desert, walking around while clips of him talking play in the background. He starts off by touching on how he's become the person he has today."As humans, we are imperfect," he says. "My past and my mistakes, all the things that I've been through, I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God is where he wants me."

He continues on with the announcement of a huge slew of North American tour dates. "I'm excited to perform and tour," he says. "We all have different stories and I'm excited to share mine." Find those dates below.

YouTube/Justin Bieber

YouTube/Justin Bieber

Bieber posted on Instagram in March that he would be taking a step back from music to focus on his mental health. In April at Coachella, Bieber hinted at releasing new music, but he didn't say when. In May, he collabed with Ed Sheeran and appeared in their joint video for "I Don't Care."

Bieber's last studio album was 2015's Purpose. The train has begun rolling to make 2020 a year for the books for Beliebers. It's great to have him back!

Check out Bieber's teaser of what's to come and his upcoming tour dates up above.