Bop Shop 2020s Edition: Songs From Hailee Steinfeld, Harry Styles, Halsey, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?

Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. This week, we're looking at songs that put us in a good mental space going into 2020, the start of a new decade that's unfolding all possibilities for us. The Bop Shop is now open for business.