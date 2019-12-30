Harry Styles Already Has The First No. 1 Album Of 2020

(Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

The decade hasn't even started yet and we already know who's got the first No. 1 album. That's right – if you couldn't tell by this article's headline, Harry Styles's sophomore album Fine Line kicks the decade off with a bang. For the second week in a row, Fine Line reigns supreme atop the Billboard 200 chart. And since this chart will be the one that matters when New Year's Day comes, Styles's is already well on his way to being one of 2020's defining artists.

Fine Line moved 89,000 album-equivalent units after moving 478,000 in its first week, then becoming the third-largest debut of the year. The success of the LP makes it his second No. 1 following his debut self-titled LP in 2017.

Styles's sophomore album features "Watermelon Sugar," "Lights Up," "Adore You," and more. In an interview with L'Officiel, Styles opened up about its creation process, saying that "songwriting is like surfing."