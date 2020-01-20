Pink Or Blue: Cory Wharton And Taylor Selfridge Announce Baby's Sex

Michelle Terris

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are gearing up for the arrival of their first child together, and the Teen Mom OG couple can check off a major milestone during this "exciting time."

The MTV lovebirds, who announced in October that they were having a baby and will document their life-changing journey on the upcoming season of the docu-series, held a special gender reveal bash with loved ones (including Ryder's mama Cheyenne Floyd). And it looks like Cory will have even more pink in his future -- because it's a girl!

"I’m two for two with girls it feels good," Cory shared. "You know, the first girl I had completely changed my life for the better and I expect this baby to do the same. I’m happy to share this moment with Taylor and her family and my family. And I just want to enjoy it. This whole process is new to me. I never got to enjoy this process with my first kid, but now that I have a girl, another girl, I get to be a part of it from the beginning. You know, I’m just happy. I have two girls now. I have two beautiful princesses. I’m glad that I get to take care of them both. Soon enough- when I become an old grumpy man- they can take care of me. So, it’s nothing but a blessing. I’m going to love this one to death. I can’t wait to meet her. And now I have two princesses and one queen that I got to take care of. So, god is good."

And Taylor will soon have a mini-me.

"I was honestly in shock when I found out it was a girl!" she revealed. "The whole time I’ve thought it was a boy, so when we saw the pink confetti I was so surprised! But I’m so happy either way because I’m excited for my little baby to be here! I’m excited to have a daughter because I’m best friends with my mom so being a mom to a girl I hope to have the same relationship. I’m ready for the mommy and me outfits! I’m ready to see my little baby in 3 months! We’re almost there."

