These Are The MTV Shows You'll Be Watching In 2020

2020 is just around the corner, and MTV is celebrating the brand-new year with a fresh lineup of programming. 10, 9, 8...!

From Siesta Key to Catfish, here are some of the series coming to your screens in the not-so-distant future. Take a peek via some sneak peeks below, and stay with MTV News for all series-related updates!