These Are The MTV Shows You'll Be Watching In 2020

2020 is just around the corner, and MTV is celebrating the brand-new year with a fresh lineup of programming. 10, 9, 8...!
From Siesta Key to Catfish, here are some of the series coming to your screens in the not-so-distant future. Take a peek via some sneak peeks below, and stay with MTV News for all series-related updates!
-
Siesta Key -- premiering Tuesday, January 7
Friendships will be put to the test like never before when the Florida crew returns. And there's a new (and familiar) face in town: Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes.
-
Catfish -- premiering Wednesday, January 8
Nev and Kamie Crawford are ready to go fishing as they expose new twists and new lies. Catfish has "your back!"
-
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The comeback will be greater than the setback when Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino makes his triumphant return to his Jersey clan. Plus, wedding bells will ring for Angelina Pivarnick.
-
Teen Mom OG
Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie will continue to share their families' triumphs and struggles with the world.