Teen Mom OG's Cory Wharton And Taylor Selfridge Expecting First Child Together

Teen Mom OG's Cory may have joked that his girlfriend Taylor was pregnant at the most recent reunion -- but now the Ex on the Beach couple is really expecting! Us Weekly was first to report the news.

"We were shocked," the soon-to-be father of two revealed to MTV News. "It's something that we weren't planning for, but it was in God's hands. It's a blessing. I didn't plan for [my daughter] Ryder, and she has been the biggest blessing of my life. I'm really excited."

Cory, who discovered that he was the father of Cheyenne's then-six-month-old-daughter Ryder, is experiencing some special firsts.

"Just going to the doctor's appointments and seeing the ultrasound; I never did a gender reveal or a baby shower," Cory divulged. "This is all going to be a first for me. Being with Taylor, who is pregnant, is also a first for me. I am learning a lot along the way, and it's an exciting time."

The lovebirds, who met during Season 1 of the MTV reality dating series, learned that the Are You the One? alum was avec child in August, and their bundle of joy will arrive in April. They do not yet know the sex of the baby and plan to have a gender reveal party.

"I'm feeling good. I haven't been sick at all," Taylor divulged, while adding that she was craving "red meat, but now it's switched to sweets."

So what type of mom does Cory think Taylor will be?

"I think Taylor is going to be an excellent mom," Cory said. "She has proven that to me since we shot Ex on the Beach. Taylor has been around me the whole time that I've known about Ryder. She's never once left my side. She's always been there to support me, and she's always been there for Ryder. Honestly, Taylor and Ryder are like best friends."

And speaking of Ryder, Cory thinks his little girl will make a great big sister and be protective of her new sibling. "It's just going to be incredible," he said.

Offer your congrats to Cory and Taylor, and be sure to stay with MTV News for updates on all of the couple's upcoming baby milestones!