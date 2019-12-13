To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Photos Are Here, And Fans Already Love John Ambrose

Netflix

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but there are only about two short months left of relationship bliss for one of our all-time favorite YA couples, Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). In Netflix's newly released photos from To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean clearly has a big decision to make. And while it's too soon to tell whether she'll stay with Peter or enter a new relationship with John Ambrose — another recipient of her famous love letters — what we do know is that fans are already swooning hard over her potential new love interest, played by actor Jordan Fisher.

The new photos don't reveal much about the sequel, but they do give fans their first look at John Ambrose. And, of course, Netflix wasn't going to leave Peter and Lara Jean shippers hanging. Several of the new photos show the adorable pair together and seemingly in love — including one of them releasing a lantern, another of him picking her up for what one can only assume is a romantic, Kavinsky-style date, and finally, a photo of the couple staring lovingly into each other's eyes. See?

We know, we know — it seem impossible not to ship Peter and Lara Jean together. But thanks to the photos the streaming platform released of LJ and John Ambrose almost kissing mid-snowfall, some To All The Boys fans are already making the switch to Team John Ambrose.

Even Fisher himself is having trouble remembering who Peter Kavinsky is. "Peter KaWHOMST?!" he wrote on Instagram yesterday (December 12) alongside the enchanting photo.

But don't worry — Kavinsky still has his ride-or-dies. And despite the John Ambrose photo that looks like it's straight out of a fairy tale, many diehard fans of the OG To All the Boys are still Team Peter all the way.

Evidently, there are two types of people: people who ship Lara Jean with Peter, and people who ship her with John Ambrose. Whose team are you on? Decide quick, because To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Loves You is scheduled to hit the streaming platform on February 12, 2020.