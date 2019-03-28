To All The Boys Sequel Casts A Familiar Face To Play John Ambrose

Netflix

Sound the alarms, To All the Boys I've Loved Before fans, because we officially have our John Ambrose! Star Lana Condor made the announcement with a cute video introducing the actor playing Lara Jean's Model UN crush in the sequel, and it is none other than Jordan Fisher.

You'll recognize Fisher from his recurring roles on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie. More recently, he played Mark Cohen in Fox's Rent: Live. And your grandparents know him from Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, which he won alongside his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold.

The anticipation for the John Ambrose casting notice has been building for a while now. Despite the very brief appearance of one John Ambrose (played by Jordan Burtchett) at the end of the first flick, it seemed all but certain that a new actor would be tackling the role when Condor and Noah Centineo (who plays love interest Peter Kavinsky in the first flick) made the "officially official" sequel announcement. "You're gonna make the perfect John Ambrose!" Condor said at the time, speaking to a mystery man.

Fisher's role is undoubtedly a big one. In the second book of the series, P.S. I Still Love You, John Ambrose re-enters Lara Jean's life after he receives her years-old love letter, and needless to say, that doesn't make things any easier for Lara Jean and Peter's endlessly up-and-down relationship.

Get a quick peek at Condor and Fisher's chemistry in the announcement above.