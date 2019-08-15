To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Finally Has A Release Date — And Yes, A Third Movie Is Happening

Netflix

Get ready, To All The Boys I've Loved Before fans, because the information you've been waiting for is finally here. Thanks to Netflix, we officially have a release date for the swoon-worthy rom-com's highly anticipated sequel, and let's just say February is going to be a lot more romantic than usual. (Or more complicated, depending on how emotionally prepared you are for John Ambrose's arrival.)

The streaming platform posted the announcement on Instagram today (August 15), and it features some of our favorite cast members. Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and yes, Jordan Fisher, all took turns revealing the exciting news, which is that the movie — officially titled To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You after the second novel in Jenny Han's popular trilogy — will hit Netflix on February 12, 2020. In other words, you might want to go hard on the Valentine's Day candy next year.

But that's not all they revealed. After announcing the official release date, Condor, Centineo, and Fisher spilled some very important news about the future of To All the Boys beyond P.S. I Still Love You. Turns out, we are getting a third film. And better yet, it's already in the works. "We almost forgot something," the announcement revealed after hitting us with Peter Kavinsky's signature whoa, whoa, whoa's. "The 3rd film, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is in production!"

Well, that's about as much To All The Boys news our hearts can take in a single day, but like you, we can't wait to continue watching Han's stories unfold on screen. February 12 truly can't come soon enough.