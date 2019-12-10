Ariana Grande Finally Sang 'Moonlight' Under Her Enormous Full Moon

Getty Images

If you've been following Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour, you'll know that her most prominent piece of set design is an enormous, twinkling moon, under which she serenades the crowd with ballads like "goodnight n go" and "get well soon." But at her concert in Dallas on Monday night (December 9), Grande surprised the crowd with another setlist switch-up that was practically written in the stars. Yep, folks, she finally sang "Moonlight" under her giant moon.

Standing on a platform in the middle of the pit, Grande belted the opening track from 2016's Dangerous Woman for the first time on her current trek. Naturally, the crowd was ecstatic, screaming along to the doe-eyed doo-wop ballad and holding up their cell phones lights to provide exactly the right ambience.

The long-awaited performance came exactly a week after Ari responded to a tweet from a fan who joked, "remember when u sang moonlight under the moon? yeah me neither." Grande replied, "i promise it'll happen." And though it took 93 shows, she indeed kept her word. Before the final verse, she even quipped to the crowd, "Y'all happy now?!"

There are just seven stops remaining on the Sweetener Tour, which wraps up on December 22 in Inglewood, California. But don't cry yet, Arianators — the pop star has been relentlessly teasing a live album that will hopefully arrive soon after the trek ends to cure all your post-tour blues.

Until then, check out clips from Grande's "Moonlight" performance above, and see some of the best reactions from fans below.