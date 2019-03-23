The 16 Sweetest Moments Of Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Ariana Grande

By Emilee Lindner

Goosebumped and shivering, thousands flocked to the gates of Buffalo, N.Y.’s KeyBank Center on Friday night (March 22), where Ariana Grande launched into night No. 3 of her Sweetener World Tour. The aroma of wing sauce and French fries wafted into nostrils as a horde of blown-out curls breezed through security (thanks to Ariana’s post-Manchester bag rules), heels clicking past vestibules of Labatt Blue to watch Social House and Normani kick off the next three hours.

Despite tapping into stan Twitter and veraciously following Ariana’s socials, I had avoided all the Sweetener spoilers I could. But even after sneaking a peek at the setlist on the train ride up to Buffalo, I still had a few surprises lying ahead when Ms. Grande strutted into the arena to begin a mind-altering musical mission through space, time, love, and riches. And lucky for you, we’re breaking it all down below.