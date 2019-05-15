Ariana Grande Adds One Of Her Most Personal Songs To The Sweetener Tour Setlist: Watch

Getty Images

With over 20 shows done and dusted, you might've thought the Sweetener World Tour setlist was set in stone — but Ariana Grande had a surprise up her sleeve.

When the tour rolled through Phoenix on Tuesday night (May 14), fans were awed to see that the "7 rings" chart-topper removed "goodnight n go" from her setlist. In its place, she sang another Sweetener standout, "get well soon," the brave vocal and emotional showstopper that closes out the album. Like she did with "goodnight n go," Ari belted the ballad underneath her most breathtaking piece of set design: an enormous, twinkling full moon.

Earlier that afternoon, Grande teased her setlist switch-up by posting an iTunes screenshot of "get well soon" on her Instagram Story. She wrote in tiny letters, "she's in," along with a black heart.

As for why Grande made the swap, it could be because "goodnight n go" proved a difficult song for her to sing — fans at multiple tour stops noted that she often teared up while performing it. Even so, "get well soon" is another deeply sentimental track for Grande. The Sweetener finale runs five minutes and 22 seconds, as a way of honoring the victims of the Manchester attack on May 22, 2017. In a Beats 1 interview with Ebro last year, Grande opened up about the song, describing it as a "musical hug" to everyone going through a tough time.

"It's just about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety," she explained, wiping away tears. "There's just some dark shit out there, man. We just have to be there for each other as much as we can. ... It's also about personal demons and anxiety and more intimate tragedies as well. Mental health is so important."

Grande had previously said that "get well soon" didn't make the tour's initial setlist because it "just didn't work in the show" and because she felt it was better suited to the Sweetener Sessions she did following the release of the album. (She did, indeed, perform "get well soon" during those shows.) But it sounds like Ari's now changed her tune, and most fans are thrilled about it.