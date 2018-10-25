Future And Juice WRLD Drop Not One, But Three Eye-Catching New Videos

YouTube

Future and Juice WRLD are going full throttle with their WRLD on Drugs rollout, after dropping off the collaborative album last week. Since Wednesday night (October 24), they've delivered three videos for standout cuts from the project: "No Issues," "Realer N Realer," and "WRLD on Drugs" — and each is more surreal than the last.

The first, "No Issues," was directed by Cole Bennett and features the two rappers rocking silver get-ups as they roam a desert (or perhaps another planet). In a surreal twist, they're joined by a a crew of blue aliens and eventually speed off in a vintage DeLorean, giving the distorted track an appropriately out-of-this-world ending.

For "WRLD on Drugs," the two enlisted director Spike Jordan for a cautionary tale that illustrates the role that drugs can play in people's lives, particularly young people's. It's also a stark piece of social commentary that highlights how race plays into the punishment for drug dealing, as a scene of two black kids in a courtroom is juxtaposed with a scene of two white kids getting off easy. Neither Future nor Juice World is in it, but Young Thug makes a cameo in the beginning, and the vid also includes shout-outs to Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and more who have lost their lives because of drug use. The Rick Nyce-directed "Realer N Realer," meanwhile, is a pretty straightforward visual comprised of hazy footage of the duo and their friends kicking it on their block.

Check out all three videos below.