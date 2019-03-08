Juice WRLD's Death Race For Love Begins Today

(Matt Jelonek/WireImage)

The prize at the end of this rally is a new understanding of romance

Juice WRLD's debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance established him as one of the front runners of rap's new age last year, as the LP's heartbroken lead single "Lucid Dreams" made him into a rising sensation. Love, and all of the ups and downs that come with it, is his forte. And in what seems like a personal challenge to top his now-platinum album's romantic fixation, Juice WRLD has released his sophomore LP Death Race For Love today.

22 tracks long and containing just three features (Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, and Clever), Death Race For Love is a bold show of Juice WRLD's artistic confidence. With that much free space, listeners will be able to get their full share of the rapper's range as he alternates between confident melodies and cutting lyricism. It features the previously-released singles "Hear Me Calling," a tale of a man pleading for love, and "Robbery," a poisonous tune about a man who's had his heart stolen.

Although his album is out, there's no time for the rapper to slow down and revel in the moment, as he's currently supporting Nicki Minaj on the Nicki WRLD Tour. And once it goes on break at the end of this month, he has to prepare for his own tour in support of Death Race For Love starting April 25 in Vancouver.

The LP has some pretty lofty expectations to meet after Aaron "Dash" Sherrod, an A&R at Interscope Records, told Billboard earlier this week that the LP is comparable to Jay-Z's 1996 album Reasonable Doubt and Biggie's 1997 album Life After Death — two legendary albums in the rap canon.

Listen to Death Race For Love below.