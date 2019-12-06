Kacey Musgraves Sings Through All Of Our Christmas Faves In New 14-Song Medley

The Late Late Show with James Corden

We're just about a week into December, which means that if you're not yet in the holiday spirit, it's time. Luckily, Kacey Musgraves and James Corden are here to help, delivering a seven-minute, 14-song medley of some of our all-time favorite Christmas hits across nine different sets. And the best part? They do it all in one take!

That's right! Just one week after debuting The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show on Amazon Prime, the country songstress appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden for perhaps the most magical holiday medley we've ever heard. It started off as any good Christmas performance should — by decorating a tree with glittery ornaments while singing one of the classics. In this case, she began with "Jingle Bell Rock."

After clocking out of work, Musgraves bumps into Corden outside as he frantically tries to make some last-minute holiday purchases (we've all been there, right?). It's there that the two duet on a more recent Christmas hit: Justin Bieber's "Mistletoe." The performance only gets more festive from there as they belt out Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" while building a snowman, "The Christmas Song" while drinking hot cocoa by the fireplace, and more.

Later on, after Musgraves is caught "kissing Santa Claus," she and Corden break up over a rendition of Darlene Love's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home." Then, the singer graces us with a lonely Christmas ballad of her own, titled "Christmas Makes Me Cry." The singer doesn't stay down for long, though, because soon, she's flipping off Corden as she passionately sings "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

But wait, there's more. As Musgraves sits on a bench listening to carolers sing "Silent Night," Corden comes through with some sweet (and hilarious) cue cards — a clear reference to the Christmas rom-com Love, Actually. Fortunately, the host and country star's love story works out in the end, and they close out their performance with a joyous and cheerful version of Wizzard's "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday." Ah, don't you just love a happy ending?