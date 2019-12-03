Kacey Musgraves Brings An Emotional Christmas Spirit To Ellen

(Manny Carabel/WireImage)

Kacey Musgraves's holiday spirit is phenomenal. It's like she's on a mission to gift the world the cheeriest Christmas vibes this year, like she's Santa herself. For her new performance of "Christmas Makes Me Cry" on Ellen, Musgraves dims the lights a bit for an emotional take on what Christmas means to her. It's beautiful, stirring, and makes you think about loss.

Musgraves took the stage with her guitar, surrounded by Christmas trees, wrapped gifts, and candles. She belted the song from her new Christmas album with a somber tone, closing her eyes as emotion overcame her. The atmosphere of the room was calm as she brought the tune to a close with a ribbon in a knot. Christmas isn't normally a sad holiday, but Musgrave's performance brought out the feels. Just watching it makes you want to hold your loved ones a little bit closer.

This is Musgraves's second Christmas performance following her awesome display of "Glittery" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November. Both "Christmas Makes Me Cry" and "Glittery" appear on Musgraves's new holiday album, A Very Kacey Christmas. A day after Thanksgiving, she released The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show that features Lana Del Rey, Camila Cabello, and more.

Take a look at Kacey's "Christmas Makes Me Cry" up above.