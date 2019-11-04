Kacey Musgraves Is Bringing You Holiday Cheer With A Celeb-Filled TV Special

(Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

This holiday, you'll be able to celebrate the most festive time of year with Kacey Musgraves. The singer announced today (November 4) that she's bringing a new program, the Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, to Amazon Prime Video. The announcement is pretty tight-lipped about what's actually going on, but the long list of special guests that it will feature shows that there's going to be something here for everyone. The fun kicks off on November 29.

Musgraves posted a trailer for her show on Instagram in which she sits in a Christmas-decorated room with a wide array of other people decorate for, what looks like, her show. Christmas is in the air! After we see all of the seasonal apparel, the show's lengthy guest list flashes on the screen and it includes Lana Del Rey, Troye Sivan, Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner, and more. "My new special, "The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show," is coming to you full of festive musical and comedic moments featuring many of the incredible talents you know and love (including my actual Nana!)" she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Musgraves released her fourth studio album, The Golden Hour, last year. It won her Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. Earlier this year, she dropped a peaceful and psychedelic video for "Oh, What A World."

Check out Musgraves prepare for the holidays in the trailer for her new show up above.