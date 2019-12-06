Teyana Taylor Is Rich In Heart-Dollars On 'We Got Love'

(Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,)

Need a feel-good message to uplift you today? Teyana Taylor's got you covered with "We Got Love," a bright and cheery new single that she performed with Kanye West on Saturday Night Live last year. Fans have been waiting a long time for this, so it's great to have it out during the holiday season when it's cold and you don't really want to leave the house. Taylor's taken it up herself to let you know, personally, that love is the greatest currency in the world.

"We Got Love" is warm, lovely, and the best natural sweetener that you can find today for your morning cup of coffee. The song is equal parts reflective and encouraging as she talks a bit about why her life is so great while also telling listeners how their's can be too. She's head-over-heels in love with her husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert, and explores why their marriage is so spectacular, taking it a few years back to tell fans about the birth of their daughter in 2015. "I gave birth on the bathroom floor/Just me, Iman, and headphone cords," she sings.

It's the hand-raising chorus that really wins you over though. With three lines, everything just feels better. Especially if you're surrounded by people that you know and love, exchanging smiles, laughing and having a good time. "Love is the new money/I'm just chillin' with the homies/Home is where the heart is," she cheerfully carols.

"We Got Love" was supposed to appear on her 2018 album K.T.S.E. but was cut because of sample clearance issues. In November, she released a seriously sexy video for "Morning" with Kehlani.

Listen to Taylor's extremely happy new tune, "We Got Love" up above.