Teyana Taylor And Kehlani Get Really, Really, Really Close In Their Seductive 'Morning' Video

Look, there's no use beating around the bush here: Teyana Taylor's new song with Kehlani is here, and it's sexy as all hell.

For "Morning," their first-ever collaboration together, the R&B stars take things to the bedroom. "I ain't never playin' no games / I'm gonna give it to you just how you want it," Taylor promises, praising her partner for the kind of lovin' that has her "makin' sounds until the morning." After a sensual first verse from the Harlem native, Kehlani comes through with some swaggering bars of her own: "Five foot five, I can handle it / You fine, fine, fine, you scandalous."

The accompanying video runs with those alluring vibes, as Teyana invites Kehlani to a red-lit darkroom for some alone time. Later, they get even closer in an intimate outdoor pool, and Taylor flexes those famous abs while writhing around in a bed of scarlet satin sheets. Press play below, if you think you can handle the heat.

"Morning" is the second taste of Taylor's THE ALBUM, the forthcoming follow-up to 2018's Kanye West-produced KTSE. She previously shared the King Combs-featuring "How You Want It?" back in July, and recently dished that THE ALBUM will arrive on December 6.