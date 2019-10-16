Teyana Taylor's New Album Will Be Here Just In Time For The Holidays

(Thaddaeus McAdams /FilmMagic)

Teyana Taylor has a new album coming, and it'll arrive right in time for the Christmas holiday — so imagine what the svelte sounds of her cavernous voice will do for parties of pouring up egg-nog cups. It's currently unnamed, but the follow-up to 2018's K.T.S.E. is set to drop on December 6.

But you might need to take that with a grain of salt. She unveiled the news as a response to a meme about her taking a long time releasing music, so it could be a knee-jerk reaction that involves just tossing a date out and then working towards it. But for now, it's time to rejoice! New music from Taylor is in the pipeline.

What will it sound like, though? That's the question. K.T.S.E. was a compact and soulful experience, building upon soft guitars and sexy soul sampling that made it an intense look at love under the microscope. So far, the only clues as to what it will offer come in the form of "How You Want It?," her recently released single with King Combs that's a nostalgic peek into the blinds of '90s R&B. It works well because of her timeless voice. Could there be more of the past in Taylor's present? Or will she go in an entirely new direction?

Taylor's been digging the past lately. In April, she released the video for "Issues/Hold On," starring Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky, which was all about the grooviness of the 1970s. Since then, she's been working with her production group, The Aunties Production, and filming music videos such as "Lies" by Schoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, and YG, and "Pull Up" by Lil Duval and Ty Dolla $ign.