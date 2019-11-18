From Cats To ‘Crazier,’ Taylor Swift’s Film Soundtrack History Showcases Her Versatility

(Gotham/GC Images)

Though Taylor Swift recently had a chaotic several days as her battle with Big Machine Label Group rages on, she nevertheless closed out last week on a high note — literally. Swift released "Beautiful Ghosts," the song that she wrote for the upcoming Cats soundtrack. And yes, it's absolutely stunning.

The song was created for the character of Victoria after it was decided that the movie should include at least one original song, and it's safe to say the songwriting duo of Swift and Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber nailed it. "There was an ambition and an aspiration to have an original song in the movie," Swift said in a "Beautiful Ghosts" featurette posted to the film's Instagram account. "Just very much this understanding of, like, let's write the best song we can."

But writing a song for the musical was even more challenging because, as Swift said, "You can't write a modern lyric for Cats." And since poet T.S. Eliot, whose work provided the basis for the songs Webber wrote in the original 1981 musical, is long dead, Swift took the reins. "If you can’t get T.S. Eliot, get T.S," she said. "I'm here for you."

This isn't the first time Swift's come through with an incredible song for a film soundtrack; it's happened six other times as well. Let's check out all the other tracks the Lover songstress has written for movies. After all, she's certainly no rookie.