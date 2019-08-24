(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

We broke down her new album to its essential, emotional parts

Which Song From Taylor Swift's Lover Should You Listen To Based On Your Mood?

The day finally came, Swifties. Taylor Swift's seventh studio album, Lover, dropped on Friday (August 23), and it's everything fans could've hoped for. The 18-track LP, which spans roughly one hour from start to finish, perfectly encapsulates love in all its blazing and heart-wrenching glory.

On social media, Swift took the opportunity to briefly explain the album and why she's so proud of what she's created. "This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos," she wrote. "It's the first album of mine that I've ever owned, and I couldn't be more proud."

While each song is very much on-theme, no two tracks explore love from the exact same lens. And whether you're crying over a love lost or you're perfectly smitten and it feels like nothing else exists around you, there's so much variety — a song for every mood. So if you're wondering which track you should listen to based on how you're feeling at this very moment — especially as you wait for Swift's performance at the 2019 VMAs on Monday (August 26) — we broke it all down for you. You can thank us later.