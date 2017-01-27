Taylor Swift And Zayn’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Video Is A Master Class In Sexy Brooding

Universal / YouTube

The video for Zayn and Taylor Swift's Fifty Shades Darker collab has arrived, and it's angstier than our wildest dreams could have ever predicted.

Though there's not a ton in the way of plot, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" sees both Taylor and Zayn brooding under dim lights at some kind of hotel party. They pour champagne, smash up some glasses, and sulk hard at the camera in the name of art.

There isn't much interaction between the two stars either, probably because Taylor's under court order from good friend Gigi Hadid not to touch her boyfriend even a little. But sometimes the tension is better than the resolution.