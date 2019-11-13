The Live-Action Little Mermaid Has Finally Found Its Prince Eric

Getty Images

It looks like The Little Mermaid has finally cast its Prince Eric.

The live-action version of the Disney classic is marching along with newcomer Jonah Hauer-King filling in the role of Ariel's love, and he'll be joining some pretty amazing company with Halle Bailey as our titular mermaid, Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

Previously, Hauer-King made appearances in the TV miniseries Howard's End as well as Little Women. He also showed up in A Dog's Way Home and Once Upon a Time in Staten Island. This role will no doubt be his chance to truly shine as a lead, and we have to say the resemblance to the animated Prince Eric is quite uncanny.

It's been a bit of a wild ride waiting for Prince Eric to have finally been cast. At one point, none other than Harry Styles was considering the role, but unfortunately he passed on it. Fans were beside themselves thinking he could possibly head under the sea with Ariel and company, and understandably heartbroken when news bubbled to the surface that he was moving on. The search continued for some time, but as the movie is still in pre-production and has been for some time, it's not surprising that integral roles like Prince Eric had yet to be filled. We're still waiting to hear on other casting decisions as well.

We're ready to see Hauer-King make a splash, as the movie starts to swim along with the current toward an eventual release. This new vision of the classic Disney tale will feature the 1989 animated feature's original music from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman as well as new songs from Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. We're already counting our whosits and thingamabobs in anticipation, and so ready to be part of this movie's world.