Fans Really Want Harry Styles To Play Prince Eric In The Live-Action Little Mermaid

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid has been on all of our minds lately — especially since it was announced that Halle Bailey would be taking on the iconic role of Ariel. But of course, the news of Bailey's casting left a lot of Disney fans wondering which Hollywood hottie would play her prince. And well, they may finally have their answer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harry Styles is in "early negotiations" for the role.

But Styles isn't the only celeb who's been rumored to be part of the upcoming film, which is slated to begin production in early 2020. According to Variety, Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play the role of Ursula, and Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina have signed on to play Scuttle and Flounder. Inevitably, the news of these castings has only bolstered fan curiosity as to who will play Prince Eric, and in recent weeks, people on social media have come up with a few celebs they'd love to see fill the part — including Shawn Mendes, BTS's Jimin, Jordan Fisher, and yes, the One Direction star.

Although nothing is confirmed quite yet, it seems pretty unanimous that fans think Styles would be a great fit for the role. Plus, this isn't his first rodeo, either. He previously acted in 2017's Dunkirk, which proved that he's capable of much more than just wooing fans with his musical talent and charming stage presence. And now that The Little Mermaid seems like a real possibility, loyal fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy. Sure, it's still too early to know if he'll actually play the role, but since when has that stopped a fandom from freaking out online? Pretty much never.

Well, folks — we told you it's unanimous. People really want to see Styles play Prince Eric, and if they get their way, it might actually happen. But at this point, all we can really do is wait — or freak out online. That's always an option, too!