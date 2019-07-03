Halle Bailey Will Play Ariel In Disney's Live-Action Little Mermaid

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for MCM

She's got gadgets and gizmos aplenty and, now, Halle Bailey is getting more. The Chloe x Halle member and Grown-ish actress just secured her first lead role in a feature film as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action adaptation.

After the news hit the press, Bailey took to Twitter to react. "Dream come true..." she wrote, from the official Chloe x Halle account. She also attached an updated image of Ariel.

The movie will be directed by Rob Marshall, who previously helmed Mary Poppins Returns and Into the Woods for the studio, and it will feature the 1989 animated feature's original music by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs from Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Marshall praised Bailey in a statement announcing the big news. “After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” he said.

Bailey's casting is the first official news direct from Disney, but multiple outlets have reported that Melissa McCarthy is in talks to become the poor, unfortunate soul cast as iconic villain Ursula, Jacob Tremblay is being eyed to voice Ariel's trusty fish sidekick, Flounder, and Awkwafina is vying for the role of Scuttle, Ariel's above-the-waterline seagull friend and human-things aficionado.

Luckily, we won't have to wait too much longer to learn whether there's truth behind all the rumors. According to the studio, we can expect some more verified casting news in the coming weeks.