(Gotham/GC Images)

Justin Bieber Wants You! To Make Him Drop A New Album

He needs 20 million likes on Instagram!

Right now, you're in a mission briefing room with stadium seating. Around you are fans of Justin Bieber everywhere who have been anxiously waiting for a full-length album for the past four years. Here's the task that everyone has to complete: go like a certain Instagram post from Bieber himself that claims he will release a new album before the end of the year. There's a catch though; the post has to get a staggering 20 million likes. This is where you come in. Go tap the heart and keep watching that number run-up.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4I-sZonM2R/

The magnificent decade of the 2010s is over in a few months and it would be nice to end it on a high note – preferably from a Bieber falsetto. The singer wants that to happen; he just has to make sure that his fans do too. He posted a simple call-to-action on Instagram: "If this post gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas." It's a great way to get his fanbase riled up and to get their direct input on making this release possible. All it takes is a sign-in to Instagram and a button press to contribute to a new Bieber album coming out in the near future. If you don't have an account, it takes 15 seconds to set one up. If you're really a Bieber fan, there's no excuse why you can't do this.

So what will a new Bieber album sound like? We have no clue. But, he did post this shortly before tasking his fanbase with liking the other post....so go figure.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4I9twYHoel/

Earlier this year at Coachella, Bieber announced that he had some new music on the way. Since then, he's collaborated with Billie Eilish for a remix of "Bad Guy" and Ed Sheeran for "I Don't Care." Previously, he went on a break for his mental health.

Check out Bieber's posts up above.