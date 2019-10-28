Justin Bieber Wants You! To Make Him Drop A New Album

(Gotham/GC Images)

Right now, you're in a mission briefing room with stadium seating. Around you are fans of Justin Bieber everywhere who have been anxiously waiting for a full-length album for the past four years. Here's the task that everyone has to complete: go like a certain Instagram post from Bieber himself that claims he will release a new album before the end of the year. There's a catch though; the post has to get a staggering 20 million likes. This is where you come in. Go tap the heart and keep watching that number run-up.

The magnificent decade of the 2010s is over in a few months and it would be nice to end it on a high note – preferably from a Bieber falsetto. The singer wants that to happen; he just has to make sure that his fans do too. He posted a simple call-to-action on Instagram: "If this post gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas." It's a great way to get his fanbase riled up and to get their direct input on making this release possible. All it takes is a sign-in to Instagram and a button press to contribute to a new Bieber album coming out in the near future. If you don't have an account, it takes 15 seconds to set one up. If you're really a Bieber fan, there's no excuse why you can't do this.

So what will a new Bieber album sound like? We have no clue. But, he did post this shortly before tasking his fanbase with liking the other post....so go figure.

Earlier this year at Coachella, Bieber announced that he had some new music on the way. Since then, he's collaborated with Billie Eilish for a remix of "Bad Guy" and Ed Sheeran for "I Don't Care." Previously, he went on a break for his mental health.

Check out Bieber's posts up above.