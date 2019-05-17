Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Travel Through A Wild Green-Screen Universe In 'I Don't Care' Video

(Gotham/GC Images)/(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Apple Music)

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran's new collaboration, "I Don't Care," has gotten a visual treatment with enough green screen to film a siege of King's Landing. The video, which released earlier today (May 17), is a touching, often adorable, and sometimes terrifying trip — no matter what's happening onscreen and no matter what's happening in the world, it doesn't matter because the two are with their partners. And they make the chaos of it all disappear.

Sheeran's a panda; Bieber's a walking, singing corn on the cob. Sometimes, Bieber's a waffle cone, sometimes on top of a centaur body. Sheeran travels through screen after screen of party and leisure at the pool, the contrast between his pixelated nature and his background making the green screen apparent. Bieber similarly journeys through locales and inexplicably gets chased by a gigantic Tyrannosaurus rex. "Inexplicable" is probably the best word to describe this collection of vibrant, scary, and eclectic images. It's clear that "I Don't Care" is one of the wildest videos of the year.

Bieber and Sheeran released "I Don't Care" last week. Bieber returned to the stage as a surprise guest during Ariana Grande's Coachella set in April. While there, he announced that new music would be on the way. Now that it has arrived, it looks like his self-imposed break from music that he announced in March is finally over.

Watch the crazy video for "I Don't Care" below.