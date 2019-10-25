Tame Impala Will Start The Roaring Twenties With A Psychedelic New Album

( Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

What a perfect way to kick off the decade!

Wouldn't a floating trip through a volcano of every color in the visible spectrum be the perfect start to 2020? A new decade begins in a few months, and with it comes the perfect opportunity for reinvention, wellness, and experimentation involving the limits of the mind.

It's good news that Tame Impala's providing a ticket for this brain-altering journey with the announcement of a new album, The Slow Rush, set to drop next year. It's felt like 17 decades since the band dropped Currents way back in 2015. The time for their comeback is right around the corner.

Tame Impala stoked the fires of hope a couple of days ago with a clip of frontman Kevin Parker in the studio, cooking up something special. Later that night, the band put an extended video on their website. With the recent confirmation of The Slow Rush, everything makes sense.

Singles like "Borderline" and "Patience" that came out this year weren't just random releases; they are calculated steps and pieces of something grander, stranger, and more cosmic. For the full picture, we'll have to wait until next year.

Tame Impala headlined Coachella earlier this year. In March, they gave a stunning visual performance of "Borderline" in its live debut on Saturday Night Live.

Check out Tame Impala's album teaser up above.