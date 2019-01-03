Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, And Tame Impala Are Your Coachella 2019 Headliners

Getty Images

Never gone before? This just might be your year

If you've always been a Coachella holdout, wondering if two weekends in the desert for a music festival were really worth shelling out for tickets, travel, and lodging, 2019 might just be the year that convinces you to pull the trigger already. On Wednesday night (January 2), this year's headliners were revealed, and they're massive. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande will all lead the fest in April.

It's a historic moment for Grande, who, Glamour points out, becomes only the fourth female performer to ever headline the festival (after Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Björk). And it makes sense: Her most recent album, Sweetener, reached No. 1, and she's got another album titled Thank U, Next ready to go at seemingly any moment. It doesn't seem farfetched to suspect it'll be out come April.

Grande wrote that she was "humbled and excited as all hell" on social media.

Childish Gambino, too, had quite the year in 2018, and it's hard to believe that this year's Coachella will mark nearly a year since his Grammy-nominated (and by April, potentially Grammy-winning) "This Is America" dropped.

Meanwhile, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker — who's spent the years since their 2015 album Currents collaborating with Rihanna, Travis Scott, and Kanye West — teased "new sounds" for the group on social media.

Other scheduled performers include Janelle Monae, The 1975, Solange, Kid Cudi, Diplo, Bad Bunny, Khalid, J Balvin, Billie Eilish, and so many more. Coachella 2019 begins April 12 and closes out on April 21. You can check out the full poster above — and note that passes go on sale beginning Friday (January 4).