Tame Impala Are Finally Back With 'Patience' And It Was Well Worth The Wait

There's not enough sun and fun in the music of the moment, at least not like what Tame Impala have consistently brought since their 2010 debut Innerspeaker. After 2015's breakthrough Currents, the band's output slowed considerably, but now they're back, and, with them comes the wicked fun that has been missing. The band's new single is "Patience," and it looks like the fans's ability to wait for four years has been rewarded. From frontman Kevin Parker's chilly vocals to the lush 1960s musicality, their latest is the kind of larger-than-life, timeless, tune that makes it impossible to be anything but happy.

Tame Impala's latest is bright, kaleidoscope funk. It's like Woodstock in 1969 all over again with its audible sepia tones. The crashing of the ride cymbal ripples to the rhythm of the crisp snare strikes. There's a piano that shines through like a piercing lighthouse light cutting through the darkness of a foggy night. Parker's vocals are blended with the immersive blend of instruments that blur the lines between ’60s funk, alt-rock, and vibrant contemporary pop. It's a beautiful mix, one that stays with you long after it ends and lets you know that Kevin Parker is back to make up for lost time.

On March 30, Tame Impala will make their SNL debut. Next month, Parker and the supporting musicians will be headlining the second day of the Coachella Festival and in August, they will be playing at Lollapalooza. They've also revealed dates for a tour that kicks off in Nashville, Tennesee in May and wraps up in Walibi Holland, Netherlands in August.

