Nicki Minaj Let It Slip That An 'Epic' Collab With Adele Is On The Way

Diehard Adele fans are well-aware that she's been a longtime supporter of Nicki Minaj. And if you want proof, look no further than her 2016 "Carpool Karaoke" segment with James Corden, when she flawlessly rapped Nicki's verse in Kanye West's "Monster." But now, it seems the two are way more than just admirers of each other's work. And on Tuesday (October 15), the rapper revealed to ET that they collaborated on an "epic" song together.

"Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!" Nicki responded when asked about a potential Adele collaboration. And even though the exciting news was supposed to remain a secret, she couldn't help but give fans a little something to look forward to. "Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her. And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song! Ahh!"

Although Nicki didn't spill any additional details about her upcoming song with Adele, she did open up about what it was like working with Ariana Grande and Normani on a song called "Bad To You" from the Charlie's Angels soundtrack. "I'm proud of her," Nicki said, referring to Grande's work on the soundtrack. "'cause she executive produced that album and I'm proud to be a part of something that's her baby."

For her, working with Grande on yet another project wasn't just all work and no play. It was also a chance to do something together as friends. "It's always good working with her because we actually — unlike other artists — we actually have a real friendship outside, in the real world. People don't realize that. Like we actually text, we actually FaceTime and we actually get on each other's nerves, stuff like that."

Clearly, Nicki fans have a lot to look forward to between the upcoming Charlie's Angels soundtrack and the newly confirmed Adele collab. And once we find out more info about the "epic" song they've been working on, don't worry — you'll be the first to know.