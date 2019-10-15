Sabrina Claudio And A Zayn Stand-in Wander A Futuristic City In New 'Rumors' Video

YouTube

First, the bad news: The ever-elusive Zayn does not appear in the video for "Rumors," his sultry new collab with Sabrina Claudio. The good news is, you won't miss him a wink once you get a glimpse of Claudio and her pink latex bodysuit, which, TBH, is the real star of this vid.

The Brian Petchers-directed visual takes place in a futuristic version of New York City, where flying cars whiz overhead. On the streets below, Claudio takes a nocturnal joyride with a Zayn lookalike, wondering, "All these rumors 'bout you and me / How can we make this a reality?" Later, she dances in front of a red curtain as a camera catches her every transfixing move and projects the footage onto glitchy TV screens. Even without Z in tow, the visual lends more sultriness to an already-intoxicating duet. Check it out below.

"Rumors" appears on Claudio's recently released album, Truth Is, which also includes the Bonnie and Clyde-style "Holding the Gun" and the gorgeously vulnerable title track. Zayn, meanwhile, is apparently on a collaborative streak — besides this duet, he also lent his voice to a reworked version of SHAED's "Trampoline." Wonder where he'll appear next...