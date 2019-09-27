Bop Shop: Songs From Jimmy Eat World, Haim, Sasha Sloan, And More

Sasha Sloan: "Smiling When I Die"

It's easy to fall into the same old monotonous patterns. But time passes whether we like it or not, something Sasha Sloan understands so well on "Smiling When I Die." Despite her otherworldly voice, which coats the track like a warm blanket, the lyrics burn. Her words are a reminder that while childhood friends are having kids and cheers-ing on island vacations, you’ve settled nicely into the status quo.

"Yesterday felt like my first day working / Now I'm not the youngest on the clock," Sloan sings, realizing that time has somehow slipped through her fingertips. "Been a while since days were just for burning / It's been a while since I threw back a shot." But Sloan does more than just sulk about the passage of time. On the chorus, she creates a bucket list: "I'ma call my mother / It's been a while since I've been home / Take a trip in the summer / See all the lights in Tokyo." The song is a wake-up call, and if the lyrics are any indication, Sloan has woken up. —Jordyn Tilchen