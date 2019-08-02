Bop Shop: Songs From Carly Rae Jepsen, Chance The Rapper, Kaytranada, And More

Conan Gray: "The King"

Unrequited love is hard, especially when you know you're the best match for someone, and they just won't see it. Thankfully, "The King" by Conan Gray offers the perfect flex on being "just friends," with an addictive chorus that starts out as pop ebullience before it builds to full triumph.

Conan is confident, if not slightly calculated, stating, "You like me, well obviously," before boldly declaring he's the king. Sometimes the ones we love just need a reminder, but the 20-year-old musician is careful not to lose his cool or doubt his self-worth in the process. "I'm the only one / That has made you fall in love / So just shut up," he belts over a steady snapping rhythm and a dreamy pop beat. He refuses to be placed in a box, and you can feel the self-empowerment building as he cries out, "I'm supreme."

Perhaps Conan's right, and our heartbreak is less about missing out on someone else and more about their loss. At least that's what I'll keep telling myself as I listen to this bop on repeat. —Carson Mlnarik