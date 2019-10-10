Justin Bieber Wants To Go On A 'Double Date' With Cody Simpson And Miley Cyrus

(James Devaney/GC Images)/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Justin Bieber and Cody Simpson have been friends for years, and the proof is all over Instagram. The musicians frequently drop comments on each other's posts, which normally range from inside jokes to quick ego boosts. That said, it shouldn't come as a total surprise that, in the midst of reports that Simpson is now dating Miley Cyrus, the "I Don't Care" singer wants to go on a double date with the rumored pair.

At first, Bieber's comment seemed pretty typical. "Ur body is a wonderland," he teased in response to a photo from Simpson's swim competition, which was captured by the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs. The pop star then took things a step further, posting another comment that simply asked, "Double date?" Turns out, Simpson might actually be down.

Now, if you're feeling a little confused right now, allow us to fill you in. Over the last several days, there have been many reports floating around the Internet (along with some fairly convincing Instagram Story posts) that Simpson and Cyrus are an item. And while it's unclear just how serious these two are (if at all), it seems that the Australian singer is, at the very least, down to plan a double date. "Text me," he responded.

Clearly, the Biebers are at a very different stage in their relationship, but that doesn't mean the married couple isn't as invested in Simpson and Cyrus's rumored romance as the rest of us. It all started last week, when video footage was captured of Cyrus and Simpson making out while getting açaí bowls in Los Angeles. Once the video began circulating, Cyrus took to Twitter to express her frustrations and explain where she's at in her dating life after her split with Liam Hemsworth, and subsequently, Kaitlynn Carter.

On October 4, after calling out those who've slut-shamed her and to asking if she can "just have a kiss and açaí bowl," Cyrus continued to explain that this whole dating thing is very new to her. "I've never been an 'adult'/ grown ass woman experiencing this," she tweeted. "I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s, with the exception of a few breaks ... I have a great life; I wouldn't trade for 'privacy,' but PLEASE don't make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me! Get used to me dating—this is where I am at!"

More recently, Cyrus referred to Simpson as her "BF" on her Instagram Stories when he visited her in the hospital while she was being treated for tonsillitis. Simpson arrived with flowers in tow and serenaded Cyrus with a song he wrote just for her. Like you, we can't wait to see where this all leads. And at the very least, the double date with the Biebers needs to happen.