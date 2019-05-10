Justin Bieber And Ed Sheeran Turn Social Anxiety Into A Breezy Bop With 'I Don't Care'

Getty Images

Rejoice, Beliebers! Justin Bieber's musical drought has ended, and we apparently have Ed Sheeran to thank for that. The two pop princes have reunited for "I Don't Care," a loved-up collaboration they've been relentlessly teasing for more than a week now.

Thankfully, it was well worth the wait — this could be a strong Song of Summer contender, thanks to its easygoing beat and breezy mood. Sheeran sets the scene by recounting a stuffy party where he feels out of place, and Bieber echoes that by admitting he's "crippled with anxiety." But both of them find solace in a lover who puts their minds at ease.

"'Cause I don't care, as long as you just hold me near / You can take me anywhere / And you're making me feel like I’m loved by somebody / I can deal with the bad nights / When I'm with my baby, yeah," they harmonize on the enchanting chorus. Bieber even throws in some fancy falsetto notes at the end, because he just knows what the people want. Welcome back, JB!

Just minutes before "I Don't Care" arrived, Bieber tweeted, "Been a long time since I've done a countdown to new music." Indeed, the pop star has appeared on a handful of hits in the years since his last album, but his solo output has largely stalled. He did, however, return to the stage last month as a guest during Ariana Grande's Coachella set, where he teased, "By the way, album coming soon."

"I Don't Care" marks Sheeran's first new music since divide, and Bieber's first single as a lead artist since his 2017 BloodPop collaboration, "Friends." It's unclear if the new track is intended as a one-off single or of it's meant to lead a bigger project from either artist involved. In any case, it's a welcome reunion from the longtime friends, who last struck gold with the chart-topping Purpose single "Love Yourself." Let's see if "I Don't Care" follows suit!