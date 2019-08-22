Miley Cyrus Comments On Breakup With Liam Hemsworth: 'I Am Not A Liar'

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus took to Twitter on Thursday (August 22) in an attempt to clear the air regarding rumors about her split from Liam Hemsworth.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the She Is Coming singer made it very clear that she understands that "the life she's chosen" means she needs to be open and transparent with fans all the time, not just selectively.

"What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide, she wrote." Miley is speaking on the rumors that flew around her dalliances with Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter after the two were photographed kissing while on vacation in Italy. Because representatives for Miley and Liam confirmed the couple were splitting just ahead of that, fans jumped to conclusions, believing Miley's "cheating" may have lead to the couple's downfall.

"It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom," Cyrus said of one of her hits, "We Can't Stop."

"I fucked up and cheated in relationships when I was young. I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong. I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it," she lamented. She noted that she swung naked on a wrecking ball, and there are probably more nudes of her on the internet "than maybe any woman in history." But, she stressed, the truth is that when she and Liam got back together initially, she was "committed."

"There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP," Miley wrote in response to claims that her partying could have driven the pair to split (or claims of the inverse, where Liam's "partying" was causing issues.) While Miley "can admit to a lot of things," she's adamant about admitting that her marriage ended because of cheating. The singer has made it quite clear that, while she "loves Liam and always will," she had to make a "healthy decision" for herself to leave a previous life behind.

"I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar," she concluded, noting that she was proud to say she's simply in a different place" than she was when she was younger. As far as why the couple did end up splitting beyond what seems like growing apart, Miley didn't explicitly say, but it seems as though we can connect the dots from here.

Since posting the initial tweet thread, the hashtag #WeLoveYouMiley has gone viral on Twitter, attracting messages of support from fans offering their love and appreciation for the singer during what has to be a difficult time for her and Liam.

We respect the ex-couple's privacy and wish them the best during this difficult time, but it's good to hear at least one of them speaking out on the matter. Here's to hoping they can find some sort of peace after the split soon.