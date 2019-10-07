This Friends Instagram Reunion Is A Wave Of Nostalgia

Getty Images

Look, when they said "I'll be there for you" in the immortal Friends opening, they meant that.

They meant it in a variety of ways, in fact: when the rain starts to fall, like they'd been there before, and when you're celebrating 25 years of one of the most influential sitcoms in the history of television. Who's the "they" in this case? Rachel, Monica, and Joey (to each other), duh!

Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) took to Instagram with a fun selfie as she posed with her former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) on Saturday night (Oct. 5).

"A rare night and I love it," Cox wrote alongside the photo, in which everyone was all smiles. Unfortunately, the rest of the gang (Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer) weren't there to hang out. Still, Cox hangs out with the rest of them regularly.

And okay, it wasn't a complete Friends reunion, but you have to excuse us when we get all choked up a bit that we're not getting a sequel or a reboot series. Seeing everyone together gives us the worst kind of feels, you know?

It's been an eventful 25th anniversary for fans who can't get enough of the sitcom after all these years. Earlier this fall, Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary took place, where over 1,000 theaters in the United States aired 12 Friends episodes on the big screen alongside never-before-seen interviews and content. There was also a fun pop-up event with setpieces from the show, photo ops, and plenty of other Friends-centric stuff to check out while attending the New York-based exhibit.

It's been a roller coaster ride, honestly. Seeing everyone getting together and taking snaps only reminds us what could have been. We'll be fine, we'll just need a minute as we try to come to terms with the fact that our favorite sitcom just won't ever be coming back.