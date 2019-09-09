The One With The Central Perk Pop-Up: You Can Now Visit Your Fave Friends Coffee Shop

Getty Images

Hasn't been your day, your week, your month, or even your year? The Friends New York City Pop-Up will be there for you!

This one-of-a-kind Friends event, which opened September 7 and will be open through October 6, is an event that hardcore fans will absolutely need to attend. It's "an experience that will make all your friends jealous," and will have set recreations such as Joey and Chandler's apartment, Central Perk (complete with the infamous couch), photo opportunities, and plenty of merchandise to take home with you.

All told, it lasts about 40 minutes, and you can stroll through the museum-like areas to check out Phoebe's Smelly Cat litter, and even the iconic fountain from the show's opening complete with umbrellas – just in case you want a chance at making your own opening with your crew.

There's a wall full of "Friends-isms" to marvel over, a location where you can "Pivot!" a couch up some lengthy stairs, and even various wigs featuring "the Rachel," and a ton fo other props straight from the show that should get any fan giddy with excitement. You can even pose in front of the iconic purple apartment door (if you want to) before heading out after having some delicious pastries, coffee, and treats at Central Perk.

If you're hankering for the perfect way to celebrate Friends' 25th anniversary (aside from catching some episodes in theaters), this sounds like a great way to honor one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. Be sure to round up your besties and hit up the pop-up, because it looks like this is the one you won't want to miss, especially with all the cool selfie opportunities and timeless props. Don't miss out, because you don't know when something like this going to come around again. You're only 25 once, after all.