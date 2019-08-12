Getty Images

This Is Not A Drill: Friends Is Coming To Theaters This Fall

They'll be there for you...on the big screen.

This is no caffeine-induced hallucination brought on by too many Central Perk espressos. Friends is coming to movie theaters for a very special 25th anniversary celebration!

On September 23, September 28, and October 2, over 1,000 theaters across the United States will be airing four episodes per night, newly-remaster in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative, so you'll be the first to see Friends in glorious new high-definition. The episodes will also be sandwiched between exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content, so even if you've memorized every single episode, you've still got a reason to go see them again, as well as something new in the process.

Here's how each night will break down in terms of episodes:

Night 1: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out

Night 2: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One’s Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos

Night 3: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’s Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

“It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters — for the first time ever! — so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way," said Warner Bros. Television Group's president and chief marketing officer Lisa Gregorian. You heard her. This is an event you should definitely bring all your friends to. Talk about the ultimate binge-watching experience.

You can snag your tickets for Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary starting August 16 via Fathom Events. Better hurry, though. They'll probably go quick, if we know Friends die-hards.