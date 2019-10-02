Timothée Chalamet Gushes Over Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Reveals His Obsession With Robin

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)/(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet's schedule has been jam-packed lately. Not only does he have several projects in the works, ranging from Little Women to Dune, but the actor's also been very busy promoting The King — an upcoming Shakespeare-based film that follows a hesitant Henry V as he assumes the throne and all of its challenges. But at the film's premiere on Tuesday (October 1), Chalamet took a breather from talking about the movie to gush over something else: his co-star Robert Pattinson as the new Batman.

"I think it's going to be awesome," Chalamet told Variety of Pattinson's starring role in The Batman. "You know, I think it's going to be great." The Call Me By Your Name star also gave a shout out to the film's DP, Grieg Fraser, who also worked on Dune. "He's shooting the new Batman," Chalamet said. "I just know it's going to be fresh, and I don't know in what direction, but I think it's going to be a great new thing."

For Chalamet, in particular, a new Batman flick is extremely exciting because he was obsessed with Robin as a kid. In fact, he loved the character so much that he would tell people his name was Robin at just five years old. Sure, he's since grown out of that, but his love for the superhero still stands strong, making us wonder if he'd ever consider taking on the role alongside Pattinson.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Chalamet is up for it. Sure, he loves Robin, but the actor also noted that directors have historically cut that character from their films. "Every director steered away from putting Robin in," he said. "... they've steered away from it because it's like, I don't know, it's hard to do dramatically or something."

Not so fast, though! Just because Chalamet's not down to play Robin in The Batman doesn't mean it's a hard no for any other upcoming superhero movies. "I'm not averse to those universes," Chalamet said. "But not that." In other words, while you're waiting for Chalamet to sign a deal with Marvel or DC, you can catch him in The King, which hits theaters on November 1. Enjoy!