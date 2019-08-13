Timothée Chalamet And Saoirse Ronan Bring Electric Chemistry To Little Women

Columbia Pictures

Our first look at Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the literary classic Little Women is finally here, and honestly? It looks like it's going to blow the original movie out of the water.

The 2019 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel will follow Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Meg (Emma Watson), Amy (Florence Pugh), and Beth March (Eliza Scanlen) as they grow up during Civil War-era America. Along with their mother Marmee (Laura Dern), austere Aunt March (Meryl Streep), and adorable boy next door Laurie (Timothée Chalamet), they'll learn to navigate the trials and tribulations of growing up – and all the baggage that comes with it.

But let's take a moment to breathe and look at that cast list, right? No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. This movie is absolutely packed full of shining stars. That alone is a good enough reason to get excited for the film, but honestly, when you see everyone in period dress, dancing together and even getting into a little mischief, you'll swoon just like we did. Plus, the romantic combo of Ronan and Chalamet once more after Lady Bird is giving us everything.

With a best actress nomination under her belt for Lady Bird, Ronan could be looking at another Oscar nod after taking the lead as Jo March in Little Women, and we can't wait to see her star continue to shine. And Emma Watson's! And Florence Pugh's! And...ugh, there are so many amazing talents in this movie. You love to see it.

Little Women will be waltzing into theaters just in time to gift theater-goers with a Christmas showing on December 25, 2019. We can't wait to plop our butts in those seats and prepare for pure, cinematic bliss. And if you haven't read the novel yet, do yourself a favor and plow through it before the holidays.