You Should See Him In A Crown: Timothée Chalamet Dazzles In First Look At The King

Netflix

Is there any role that Timothée Chalamet can't handle? If you ask us, the answer's no.

Netflix's latest historical epic finds the Call Me By Your Name star in the lead role as English monarch King Henry V. Loosely based on Shakespeare's Henry IV and Henry V plays, it also includes Joel Edgerton (who co-wrote it along with director David Michod), Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily-Rose Depp, and of course, Robert Pattinson. Yes, you read that correctly.

The King takes place during the Hundred Years' War, following Chalamet's royal character as he leads an army to mount up against a French army, which somehow Henry ends up being able to defeat. How's it all go down? You'll have to watch and see, of course. Judging by the trailer, we're in for a particularly somber and serious affair here, so you'd better be ready for some austere historical drama.

Yes, Timothée looks like a proper king, but did you spot long-haired Robert Pattinson too? Make sure you feast your eyes upon that glorious sight. It's hard to say which of the two actors looks better in the movie, but then again they typically look great anyway. That long hair is giving us some serious Game of Thrones vibes, we can certainly say that.

If you like what you see, The King is scheduled to debut at the Venice Film Festival later this week, and then it'll hit Netflix sometime this fall. There's not an exact date for when you can veg out on the couch with it just yet, but trust that it will indeed happen soon. It will also make its way to select theaters throughout the United States, though exact details on where or when haven't yet emerged. One thing's for sure: Mr. Chalamet looks positively royal, doesn't he?