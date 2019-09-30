Kanye West's Jesus Is King Still Isn't Out — But Soon, A Documentary May Be

(Robert Kamau/GC Images)

It's been a long weekend for Kanye West fans who prepped for the release of his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King. It didn't come out.

After missing its two scheduled release dates, there's no clue when we'll see the religious LP. The rapper organized a few listening events over the weekend to hold the crowd over, so the album really does exist, but Jesus Is King is not out. However, reports of a forthcoming documentary on the making of the album seem to suggest the story still isn't over.

The saga began late last month when Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, began teasing the imminent September 27 release date for the album, followed by a confirmation on Kanye's website. When September 27 came, aside from a Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience show in Detroit and some new Jesus Is King merch, there was no album.

Kim then revealed to fans that after "a final few tweaks," Kanye would be dropping the album on Sunday. Last night, he hosted a Sunday Service event in New York and was expected to drop the LP, but the release never materialized. The forthcoming documentary, apparently also titled Jesus Is King, is reportedly set to hit IMAX theaters on Friday, October 25.

In 2018, after dropping his Ye album and the Kid Cudi collaboration Kids See Ghosts, Kanye teased the release of another new album, Yandhi, that never came out. The hype for that ultimately turned into the sudden excitement for Jesus Is King. There have been Sunday Service events throughout the year that seemingly building up toward the release of the album, so it possibly could be out sooner than later. At the very least, we'll have the IMAX doc next month. Maybe.