Kanye West's New Album Will Be Jesus Is King, Not Yandhi

(Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

It's official: Kanye West's ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, is coming out on September 27. His website has confirmed that instead of Yandhi being the next body of work that would be released, Jesus Is King is Kanye's latest chapter.

Kim Kardashian surprised the world last week when she posted a picture of a tracklist for Jesus Is King. It was a handwritten note that featured 12 songs including "Water," a song that Kanye debuted at Coachella in April. The name ties into the holy motif that Kanye's been focusing on in recent months, with his Sunday Service series that brings a Christian experience with live music from choirs to different locations around the country. Most recently, it came to Los Angeles on September 1.

Kanye recently collaborated with Bon Iver and Francis and the Lights for "Take Me To The Light." Last year, Kanye released ye and opened up about struggles with mental health.