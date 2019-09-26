Hailey Bieber Wore A Veil To Her Bachelorette Party

Getty Images

It looks like Hailey Bieber's official wedding ceremony to Justin Bieber is finally on the horizon.

Hailey hit up West Hollywood with a gaggle of her friends (including Kendall Jenner) for a few wild excursions. With Hailey clad in a white minidress complete with a bridal veil, the group checked out the Delilah nightclub, danced it up, and celebrated her upcoming wedding.

Hailey looked like she was having the time of her life while hanging out with her girls. Oh, to be a fly on the wall! Just check out some of the adorable clips Hailey and her friends shared via Instagram story.

Reports have been swirling that Hailey and Justin may be having their official wedding as early as this weekend. You may remember that, well, they're already legally married, but the pair had been putting their plans for a big blowout on hold for a while, making us all wait.

Yes, Justin and Hailey initially tied the knot in a New York City courthouse back in September 2018, two months after becoming engaged. They've been planning on a lavish ceremony ever since their legal proceedings were taken care of, with the fancy dress and romantic venue a la Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, but they've yet to reveal a date just yet. Now, it certainly seems like it could be happening very soon, and we can't wait to see the resulting photos.

Previously, a source had divulged to Us Weekly that Justin and Hailey had been planning their big event for sometime "closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September," which lines up with what we've been hearing so far. Unfortunately, neither one of them have announced anything official just yet.

If Hailey's bachelorette party looks this fun, just imagine how awesome the wedding's going to be.